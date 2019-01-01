Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Madewell x French Girl
Lumiere Body Oil
$36.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Madewell
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Susanne Kaufmann
Rose Oil
$73.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
Neutrogena
Beach Defense Sunscreen Body Lotion Broad Spectrum
$10.99
$8.97
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Burts Bees
Burt's Bees Hand Salve
$7.89
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lush
Antiope
$10.95
from
Lush
BUY
More from Madewell x French Girl
DETAILS
Madewell x French Girl
Lumiere Body Oil
$36.00
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Body Care
DETAILS
Uncle Bud's
Hemp After Sunburn Soother
$10.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
gold bond
Ultimate Healing Hand And Body Lotion
$7.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Jergens
Soothing Aloe Refreshing Moisturizer
$4.19
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Hawaiian Tropic
Lime Coolada After Sun Moisturizer
$8.16
$6.92
from
Walmart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted