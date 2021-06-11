Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Anthropologie
Lulu Serving Bowl
$38.00
$30.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Add artisan style to your serving traditions with a bowl that's crafted from swirling soda lime glass.
Need a few alternatives?
Vera for Anthropologie
Poppies Bamboo Melamine Serving Platter
BUY
$22.40
$28.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Quincy Composite Agate Cheese Board
BUY
$54.40
$68.00
Anthropologie
Maggie Stephenson
Maggie Stephenson Sisterhood Dessert Plate
BUY
$5.97
$16.00
Anthropologie
Rosti Mepal
Cirqula Set Of 4 Storage Bowls
BUY
$56.00
$70.00
Nordstrom
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Portable Hardwood Picnic Table
BUY
$62.40
$78.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Bird Bingo Game
BUY
$23.99
$29.99
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Freesia Roll-up Napkin
BUY
$12.80
$16.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Countryside Picnic Basket
BUY
$54.40
$68.00
Anthropologie
More from Kitchen
Anthropologie
Freesia Roll-up Napkin
BUY
$12.80
$16.00
Anthropologie
POLARBOX
Pop Model Portable Cooler
BUY
$49.97
$99.99
Nordstrom Rack
Anthropologie
Countryside Picnic Basket
BUY
$54.40
$68.00
Anthropologie
Vera for Anthropologie
Poppies Bamboo Melamine Serving Platter
BUY
$22.40
$28.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted