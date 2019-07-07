Slide right into summer with the Lulu Padded Slide Sandal from FitFlop®.Crisscrossed and padded leather upper with an open toe.Easy slip-on design.Breathable leather linings.Contoured footbed and added arch support for maximum comfort and support.Triple-density EVA midsole with sophisticated Microwobbleboard™ technology.Please click for a video about Microwobbleboard technology.Textured synthetic outsole delivers long-lasting durability on a variety of surfaces.Imported.Product measurements were taken using size 6, width M (B). Please note that measurements may vary by size.Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in. Weight: 7 oz. Platform Height: 1 in.