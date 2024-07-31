Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
The Frankie Shop
Lui Fluid Boxer Shorts
€98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Frankie Shop
Need a few alternatives?
The Frankie Shop
Lui Fluid Boxer Shorts
BUY
€98.00
The Frankie Shop
Pleasing
The Pleasing Ribbed Boxer Brief In Blue
BUY
£45.00
Pleasing
We The Free
Day To Day Solid Boxers
BUY
£34.00
Free People
Pull and Bear
Striped Boxer Shorts
BUY
£22.99
Pull and Bear
More from The Frankie Shop
The Frankie Shop
Lui Fluid Boxer Shorts
BUY
€98.00
The Frankie Shop
The Frankie Shop
Orla Button Up Shirt
BUY
$137.00
The Frankie Shop
The Frankie Shop
Orla Boxer Shorts
BUY
$89.00
The Frankie Shop
The Frankie Shop
Bonnie Croc-effect Faux Leather Pant
BUY
$384.00
$640.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Shorts
The Frankie Shop
Lui Fluid Boxer Shorts
BUY
€98.00
The Frankie Shop
Pleasing
The Pleasing Ribbed Boxer Brief In Blue
BUY
£45.00
Pleasing
We The Free
Day To Day Solid Boxers
BUY
£34.00
Free People
Pull and Bear
Striped Boxer Shorts
BUY
£22.99
Pull and Bear
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted