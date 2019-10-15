Missoma

Lucy Williams Gold T Bar Chain Bracelet

A standout piece from the collection, the Gold T Bar Chain Bracelet was inspired by Lucy's love of bold 80s design. Featuring a chunky gold plated chain, it fastens with a distinctive square T bar clasp, a nostalgic nod to the 80s and 90s. The 1987 collection revives classic vintage style, inspired by Lucy’s memories growing up and a love of her mother’s jewellery box. The collection reimagines nostalgic pieces inspired by the 80s and 90s, created with Missoma’s signature layering in mind.