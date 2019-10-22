Lucy Williams x Missoma

Lucy Williams Gold Square Snake Chain Necklace

$193.00

At Missoma

1987 | RETRO REIMAGINED One of Lucy's favourites from the collection, the Lucy Williams Square Snake Chain Necklace has a four-sided shape and scale-like chain that makes it an essential layering piece - let it take pride of place as a retro starting point for all your looks. The 1987 collection revives classic vintage style, inspired by Lucy’s memories growing up and a love of her mother’s jewellery box. The collection reimagines nostalgic pieces inspired by the 80s and 90s, created with Missoma’s signature layering in mind. Metal: 18ct Gold Vermeil on Sterling Silver Chain Dimensions: Total length 450mm with extensions from 410mm to 450mm Weight: 6.65g