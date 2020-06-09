Saint Somebody

The Lucky You bottom is a SAINT SOMEBODY swim staple with medium coverage to the rear to show just the right amount of cheek, and actually makes your rear appear smaller - it's magic. This is our new textured version in premium crinkle fabric which holds its shape to hug the body. - Mid-rise - Medium coverage to the rear - Full coverage front - Soft lining - Premium, thick textured fabric 92% nylon 8% spandex SIZE GUIDE Model Jess (blonde) wears a size 8 and Jess (brunette) wears a size 12 // Pictured here with the 'Walking On A Dream' textured white top.