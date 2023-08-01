J. Crew

Lucie Slingback Block-heel Sandals In Leather

$228.00 $91.49

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Size & Fit 3" (75mm) heel. For the best fit, we recommend ordering a half size up from your usual size. Overall fit based on 14 customer reviews: slightly small Product Details Introducing our new, oh-so-occasion-ready sandals. With tubular leather straps and a just-right heel height, they're ideal for wedding dance floors and date nights alike. Plus, we love how they look dressed down with your favorite straight-leg denim too. Bonus: An elastic insert at the heels adds comfort and ensures a snug fit. Leather upper and lining. Synthetic outsole. Import. Select stores. Item BE786.