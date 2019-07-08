Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Farrow

Luciana Floral Tiered Maxi Dress In Terracotta

$112.00$46.99
At Need Supply Co
Description Sheer floral-print maxi dress from Farrow. Split neckline with ruffled collar and tie detail. Partial button-and-loop placket. Long sleeves with open embroidery work; elasticized cuffs with ruffled trim. Smocked elastic waist. Gently flared skirt with tiered ruffle trim. Straight hem. Partially lined. Mid-calf length. • Georgette • 100% polyester • Hand wash • Imported Product ID: W103719 Sizing Garment Measurements 15.25” chest 12.25“ waist 46” front length Measurements taken from size small. Model Measurements Model is in size small. Model is 5'10" | 32” bust | 23.5” waist | 33” hips Fit Notes Standard fit. Sizing Notes Small fits like US size 0/2 Medium fits like US size 4/6 Large fits like US size 8 Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
Featured in 1 story
I Actually Bought This $37 Wedding Guest Dress
by Elizabeth Buxton