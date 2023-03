MISA Los Angeles

Luca Skirt

$246.00 $222.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

65% poly, 35% metallic Made in China Hand wash Unlined Pull-on styling with elastic waist Shimmer knit fabric Item not sold as a set Skirt measures approx 35" in length Revolve Style No. MISA-WQ139 Manufacturer Style No. TAKS80128