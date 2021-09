The Source Unknown

100% Cotton Low Rise 2000's Mini Length Skirt Pigment Washed Slightly A-Lined Silver Button & Zip Fastening Five Pockets Styling Dry Clean Model Is 5'7" (172cm) Wearing size M For a Loose Fit Overall Length 12" S: Waist 29" Hips 36" M: Waist 31" Hips 38" L: Waist 33" Hips 40"