Levi's

Low Pro Women’s Jeans

$79.50 $49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Levi's

A vintage fit made for modern times. Our Low Pro Jeans have the same mid rise and classic straight leg silhouette from your favorite '90s denim for a perfect lived-in look. We're bringing vintage style to a whole new generation Relaxed, straight-leg jeans inspired by the '90s era Made with a slouchy silhouette for a cool, nonchalant attitude Style # A09640011 Color: Charlie Won - Light Wash How it Fits Relaxed through your hip and thigh Mid rise Straight leg Inseam: 31", Measurements based on size 27 waist Composition & Care 85.5% cotton, 13.5% polyester, 1% elastane Denim Non-stretch Zip fly 5-pocket styling Wash your jeans once every 10 wears at most; this increases their lifespan and saves natural resources, When you eventually launder your jeans, wash and dry them inside out with like colors; liquid detergent is recommended Imported