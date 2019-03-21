Skip navigation!
Shoes
Flats
Zara
Low-heeled Strappy Leather Sandals
£89.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Tan leather flat sandals. Leather upper. Contrast-coloured thin straps that loop through the upper at the front. Toe divider. Tie fastening at the ankle with tassel details.
Need a few alternatives?
Nine West
Fabiola Thong Sandals
$49.00
from
Nine West
BUY
Uniqlo U
Sandals
$29.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Madewell
The Boardwalk Lace-up Sandal
$59.50
from
Madewell
BUY
Ancient Greek Sandals
Apteros Cutout Leather Slides
£130.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Houndstooth Skirt
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Seamed Mini Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Flats
J. Crew
Academy Penny Loafers
$178.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
Everlane
The Day Glove - Navy
$240.00
$115.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Day Glove Reknit - Pink
$160.00
$98.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Eileen Fisher
Humor Flat
$150.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
