Aphrodite and Ares are gossiping about your love life – or at least they are in Julie Berry’s stunning YA book, Lovely War. In the book, the Olympian gods convene in a hotel room in Manhattan for a bit of a philosophical argument straight out of the Book of Job. They're debating whether love really exists. To prove her point, Aphrodite recalls the epic stories of two young couples that come together and separate during WWI, and tries to convince her war-hungry lover to adopt a more redemptive philosophy. Lovely War gives ordinary lives the sheen of the epic.