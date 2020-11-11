Lovehoney

Lovehoney Serenity Blue Lace Babydoll Set

Feel divine in this beautiful babydoll set. Inspired by mountain tops where the earth meets the sky, the geometric lace and cloud-blue shade are delicately sexy. Criss-cross straps showcase your cleavage, while a floaty skirt cascades down to your thigh. The soft, plunging cups feature high apexes and a scalloped trim, and are made from sheer, geometric-patterned lace shot through with shimmering golden thread. Lightly elasticated satin criss-cross straps to the front and adjustable racerback-style bra straps make this unbelievably sexy babydoll a cinch to slip into and – more importantly – out of. A golden Lovehoney heart charm nestles just above the lightly elasticated waistband, which leads down to a sheer, floaty, thigh-skimming skirt. The matching Brazillian-style panties feature the same satin criss-cross detailing and geometric-patterned lace.