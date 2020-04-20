Rosa Vila

Love Mama Bar Necklace

$17.80

Buy Now Review It

💠Dimension: 1.2" x 0.1" x 17" 💠LOVE MAMA minimalist bar necklace - great for everyday wear or for special occasions. 💠Great gift idea - Birthday, Anniversary, Gift for her, Mother's day, Sister Necklaces, Bridesmaid Gift, Gift for best friend, Gift for girlfriend. 💠If you love your mom and want to express it, buy this bar pendant love my mom necklace for women and girls. Gift it to your daughter, sister, girlfriend, best friend, or even your mom. If you know someone who is a new mother, this would be the perfect gift to welcome her into this new stage of her life, motherhood. 💠Perfect to give as new mother gifts, mother's day gifts, Christmas gifts, and more for the women in your family who share a close bond with their mom.