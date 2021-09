Love Luna

Love Luna Reusable Regular Pad

$11.00

Buy Now Review It

At Flora & Fauna

Love Luna Reusable Regular Pad in Black This regular pad is a great alternative to single-use pads. They are ideal for your light to medium period flow and great as a backup for a menstrual cup. Absorbs up to 15ml 4 layers of protection Odour control 100% cotton on the upper and outer layers V-shaped straps hold everything in place No ‘bulky’ feeling Length: 23cm Width: 7cm Thickness: 3mm