Love Is Our Family Tradition Video Greeting Christmas Card

$5.99

Front Message: Love is our family tradition. Inside Message: Whether near or far, so grateful to share a little piece of this happy season with you. Video Greeting Christmas card for family features a sweet birdhouse design with shiny gold foil accents. Just add videos, photos, music and more (and invite additional friends and family to add their own content, too!) via the simple instructions and unique scan code inside for a special, unexpected keepsake the recipient will treasure. With Hallmark Video Greeting Cards, it’s as easy as 1, 2, 3 to make one-of-a-kind moments that last a lifetime. Includes one card and one envelope with a Gold Crown seal. Envelope color may vary. Card pkg. size: 5" W x 7.19" H