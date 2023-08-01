Kilian

Love, Don’t Be Shy Refillable Spray 50ml

Inspiration: Exhilarating, unforgettable, Love, don’t be shy implores you at the opening with tender orange blossom absolute. Fragrance story: First love’s innocence makes itself known with juicy honeysuckle and plush rose softly caressed by the sweetness of luscious marshmallow sugar accord, satisfying the craving pang of new love. A warm amber base lends a pulsing touch of sensuality, hinting the possibility of soon knowing another soul, inside and out. Key notes: Neroli, Orange Blossom, Marshmallow Olfactive Family: Narcotics - From rose to tuberose, from orange blossom to gardenia… Kilian flowers are composed like a narcotic dependence. Perfumer: Calice Becker Each KILIAN bottle is transformed into a precious object. The black-lacquered flacon is engraved on its various sides with a ceramic fresco representing the Achille's shield and decorated with a silver plate where the name of the fragrance has been carved and manually filled with black enamel. The fragrance reclines on a satin bed inside a black lacquered wood box. The coffret is also decorated with the Achilles shield and locked with a protective tasseled key, doubling as a keep safe to store pieces of precious jewelry. True luxury should last a lifetime, and as such, this flacon is refillable. Ingredients: Alcohol Denat. , Fragrance (Parfum) , WaterAquaEau , Limonene , Linalool , Citronellol , Farnesol , Geraniol , Cinnamyl Alcohol , Citral , Eugenol , Benzyl Alcohol , Cinnamal , Bht , Tocopherol Style Number: 23414263