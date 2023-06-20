United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
UO
Lovas Linen Strappy-back Jumpsuit
$79.00$55.30
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 83047498; Color Code: 029 Lightweight jumpsuit from UO in a luxe linen-blend. Cut with wide straps, a square neckline and a paneled bodice paired with a wide-leg silhouette. Finished with adjustable ties at the back. Find it only at UO. Features - Linen-blend UO jumpsuit - Wide-leg style - Strappy ties at the back - UO exclusive Content + Care - 81% Viscose, 19% linen - Hand wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Black is 5’8" and wearing size Small