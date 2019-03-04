A statement piece for your casualwear? Why yes, it’s a thing, making the Lounge Sweater Shorts from Colsie™ a dream addition to your wardrobe. With sweater material and a looser fit, these black shorts keep you completely comfy, whether you’re hanging around at home or out with friends. A colorful waistband with teal, red, pink and yellow stripes brings rich detail to an otherwise simple design, and you can always pair it with the matching short-sleeve top for a coordinated look. From oversized thermals for a chill day to a crewneck tee and sneaks for an afternoon at the farmers market, these black lounge shorts offer cozy comfort while showing off your undeniable style.