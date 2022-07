Rove Concepts

Louis Outdoor Sofa

$1874.00 $1274.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rove Concepts

Dressed in structured lines and a durable black powder coated frame, the Louis Outdoor Sofa embodies relaxed, coastal-inspired expressions. Designed with comfort and durability in mind, the Louis collection features fast dry foam cushions in cool toned UV resistant fabric and teak wood accents; perfect for turning any outdoor space into a modern sanctuary.