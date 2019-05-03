Christian Louboutin

Glass faceted bottle features a tall slender cap inspired by calligraphy, turning the application into a luxurious experience, inviting women to take their time. Custom-designed, patented triangular brush picks up the right amount of formula, without air bubbles and delivers flawless, chip-resistant coverage. In just one coat, the formula delivers high-impact neon-like colour. A proprietary pigment blend enables optimal dispersion of colour in formula and on nails resulting in an eye-catching fluorescent colour finish. Enclosed in a silver foil box featuring a matching neon colour reveal and logo.