Lou & Grey

Signature Softblend Sweatpants

$69.50

Buy Now Review It

At LOFT

STYLE #510918 This crazy soft fabric was developed just for you—wrap yourself up in it and say “ahhhhh.” Elasticized drawstring waist. Slash patch pockets. Back patch pockets. Psst: shop the matching sweatshirt and poncho top - just search for styles 510914 and 510915! • Sits at natural waist • Full length • Tapered • 26 1/2" inseam Available in: Black, Blue, Brown, Grey, Red Fabric & Care • 48% Rayon, 48% Acrylic, 4% Spandex • Machine Washable • Imported