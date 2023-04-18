Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
Lorna Jane
Lotus No Chafe 16cm Bike Short
$75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lorna Jane
Need a few alternatives?
PACT
Organic Cotton Ribbed Bike Short
BUY
$38.00
PACT
Hanes
Stretch Jersey Bike Shorts
BUY
$10.62
$18.00
Amazon
Vuori
Rib Studio Short
BUY
$51.00
$64.00
Vuori
Lululemon
Align™ High-rise 6" Short With Pockets
BUY
$74.00
Lululemon
More from Lorna Jane
Lorna Jane
Active Gym Bag
BUY
$82.50
$110.00
Lorna Jane
Lorna Jane
Amy Phone Pocket Bike Shorts
BUY
$80.00
The Iconic
Lorna Jane
Iconic Sweatshirt
BUY
$75.00
$100.00
Lorna Jane
Lorna Jane
Iconic Track Pant
BUY
$75.00
$100.00
Lorna Jane
More from Activewear
ASICS
Nagino Run Unitard
BUY
€85.00
ASICS
ASICS
Nagino Run Jacket
BUY
€100.00
ASICS
ASICS
Nagino 4in Run Short
BUY
€50.00
ASICS
ASICS
Nagino Run Unitard
BUY
€85.00
ASICS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted