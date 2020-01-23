Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Cards & Stationery
AlbinaVintage
Lot Of Three Vintage Valentines
$9.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
This listing is for (3) vintage Valentines greeting cards from the 1950s. No envelopes included. One card has a little bit of writing as seen in photo. Measurement: 4 x 6 approx.
Need a few alternatives?
ban.do
Rough Draft Large Notebook - I Am Very Busy
$16.00
$9.99
from
ban.do
BUY
Field Notes
Expedition 3-pack
$10.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Paper Source
2020 Eucalyptus Luxe Page-a-day Large Planner
$49.95
$37.46
from
Paper Source
BUY
Paper Source
2020 Eucalyptus Luxe Page-a-day Large Planner
$49.95
from
Paper Source
BUY
More from Cards & Stationery
ban.do
Rough Draft Large Notebook - I Am Very Busy
$16.00
$9.99
from
ban.do
BUY
Field Notes
Expedition 3-pack
$10.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Paper Source
2020 Eucalyptus Luxe Page-a-day Large Planner
$49.95
$37.46
from
Paper Source
BUY
Paper Source
2020 Eucalyptus Luxe Page-a-day Large Planner
$49.95
from
Paper Source
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted