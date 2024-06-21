Le Specs

Lost Days Cat Eye Sunglasses

$70.00 $65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Name: Princette Puppypus Pronouns: They / Them or the Royal We Loves: Pizza and Butt Stuff Dimensions: 4.3 cm / 1.7 inch diameter, 7.2 cm / 2.8 inch height Princette Puppypus comes from a planet that is entirely covered in water, and so they love it when things are wet, whether from your body or your favorite lube. Our Princette makes a great vibrating butt plug, and is also so much more. They make a great stand-alone vibrator with a ring of independently buzzing legs on one side and a larger curved vibrating head on the other. Both the legs and the head make this Royal We easily grasped by all hands, and can slide between fingers for an open-handed explorative grip. Princette Puppypus is a versatile and euphoric friend. All Cute Little Fuckers toys have these fantastic features: Award Winning Artist Designed For all genders High quality materials - 100% silicone, the gold standard of sex toys Soft silicone feel Vibrate at five speeds and five modes - an incredibly strong vibrator USB rechargeable Quiet. Shhhhhh. Waterproof Interchangeable vibrator Easy to clean Designed to be used in creative ways 1 Year Warranty How to Use: Learn about our free & affordable toy program for low-income folx!