Tom Ford

Lost Cherry Edp

$345.00

Formulation: Spray Luscious. Tempting. Insatiable. Tom Ford Lost Cherry is a full-bodied journey into the once-forbidden; a contrasting scent that reveals a tempting dichotomy of playful, candy-like gleam on the outside and luscious flesh on the inside. Innocence intersects indulgence with an opening that captures the classic perfection of the exotic cherry fruit Black Cherrys ripe flesh dripping in cherry liqueur glistens with a teasing touch of Bitter Almond. The heart bursts forth in cherry waves of sweet and tart. Griotte Syrup expresses the textured maceration of voluptuous fruits while breathtaking florals Turkish Rose and Jasmine Sambac penetrate the senses and soul. Peru Balsam and Roasted Tonka at the drydown suggest a new portrait of an iconic symbol. When blended with an unexpected mlange of sandalwood, vetiver and cedar, the finish reaches fantasy-inspiring levels of insatiability. How To Use On clean skin, spray fragrance once or twice on desired areas. Do not rub the fragrance on skin, as this will alter how the fragrance develops. Pro-Tip: Build a personal collection of fragrances for every mood. Product code 709067800