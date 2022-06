Dodo Bar Or

Lori Geometric-pattern Jacquard Midi Dress

$946.00 $662.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

The Details Dodo Bar Or Lori geometric-pattern jacquard midi dress Dodo Bar Or's Lori dress is designed to a relaxed silhouette with a plunging V-neck held together by a clasp, accentuating its shape all the more. Highlights black/cream geometric-pattern print full jacquard cut-out detailing plunging V-neck front clasp fastening flute sleeves mid-length knitted construction Composition Viscose 85%, Nylon 15% washing instructions Dry Clean Only Brand style ID: DBO4010 Wearing The model is 1.8 m wearing size 40 (IT)