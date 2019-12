Parker

Lorelei Dress

$438.00 $219.00

Buy Now Review It

At 11 Honore

Parker loves to make women feel confident and sexy, as evidenced by this flowy piece. Flower print fabric is draped in a flattering faux-wrap silhouette with a bias-cut asymmetrical hem that flutters as you walk. Use the self-tie sash to show off your waist and pair with a metallic sandal.