L'Oréal

Revitalift Anti-wrinkle + Firming Eye Cream Treatment

Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Eye Cream Treatment is formulated specifically for the delicate skin around your eyes. This area of the skin can be prone to early signs of visible skin aging, including wrinkles, loss of skin elasticity, and dark circles. In as little as 4 weeks, this anti-wrinkle & firming eye cream can help visibly firm and smooth the skin around your eyes. Formulated with Pro Retinol and Centella Asiatica, this eye cream helps minimize the appearance of wrinkles, firms skin, and visibly reduces dark circles.