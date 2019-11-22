L'Oreal Paris

At Target

Finally, makeup that creates skin so healthy – it's luminous! True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Makeup combines 3 powerful ingredients that work to improve your complexion the more you wear them. 40% pure water for all-day hydration. Antioxidants and Vitamins C and E for improved clarity and skin tone and Liquid Light Technology for an instant, luminous glow. 15 shades to match your skin's tone and undertone in warm, neutral and cool.Shake well before using. Apply directly to face with fingertips or sponge. Blend in an outward motion as needed.For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Discontinue use if signs of irritation or rash appear. Keep out of reach of children.