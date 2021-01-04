Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
L'Oreal Paris
L’oréal Paris Brilliant Signature Lip Stain
$9.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
More from L’Oreal Paris
L'Oreal Paris
L'oreal Paris Skin Paradise Tinted Moisturizer
$13.99
from
Target
BUY
L'Oreal Paris
L’oréal Paris Age Perfect Rosy Tone Night Cream
$24.99
from
L'Oreal Paris
BUY
L'Oreal Paris
L’oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-tanning Water Drops
$16.99
from
L'Oreal Paris
BUY
L'Oreal Paris
L’oréal Paris 3.5% Pure Glycolic Cleansing
$12.99
from
L'Oreal Paris
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted