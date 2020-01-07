L'Oreal Paris

L’oreal Paris Bambi Eye Washable Mascara Lasting Volume

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Open your eyes to Bambi Eye Mascara and discover an instant eye-opening result that volumizes and curls each lash. Bambi Eye's black velvety washable formula glides on smoothly for lifted, elongated lashes, without clumps. The unique Wide-Eyed Brush features long and short bristles to separate and coat every lash. 4 out of 5* women saw bigger, wide-open eyes with Bambi. 90%* agreed it does not clump upon application. Lifted, curled lashes and plenty of definition for a wide, open-eyed effect are just a few swipes away with Bambi Eye Mascara.*In a consumer test for Bambi Washable MascaraComb the wide-eyed mascara brush from the base to the tip of your lashes. Apply just a few swipes or build on additional layers to achieve your desired lash look. Removes easily with soap and water. Ophthalmologist and allergy tested. Suitable for sensitive eyes.Caution: Flammable until dry. Do not use near fire or heat. To safeguard L’Oral purity, reserve this product for your personal use. Treat the applicator with the hygienic care you give your eyes. Never apply this product in a moving vehicle. Do not dilute mascara with water, saliva, or any other substance. Cap tightly after use. If change in odor or appearance occurs, discontinue use. Do not use this or any product if your eye is injured, irritated, or infected. Consult a physician promptly.