Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Sam Edelman
Loraine Bit Loafers
$120.00
$97.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
Bit buckle hardware puts an equestrian-inspired spin on the classic loafer tailoring of Sam Edelman's sophisticated Loraine flats.
Need a few alternatives?
COS
Chunky Sole Loafers
£125.00
from
COS
BUY
Nicole Saldaña
Jay 3.0 Cowprint Loafer
£394.15
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
H&M
Leather Loafers
£49.99
from
H&M
BUY
Charles & Keith
Bow Detail Loafers
£46.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
More from Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman
Hazel Stiletto Pumps
$120.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Sam Edelman
Yaro Dress Sandals
$100.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Sam Edelman
Leopard Boots
$179.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Sam Edelman
Western Bootie
$159.95
$95.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Flats
COS
Chunky Sole Loafers
£125.00
from
COS
BUY
Nicole Saldaña
Jay 3.0 Cowprint Loafer
£394.15
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
H&M
Leather Loafers
£49.99
from
H&M
BUY
Charles & Keith
Bow Detail Loafers
£46.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted