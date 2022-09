Chanel

Longwear Nail Colour

$43.00

Buy Now Review It

At Myer

Formulation: Liquid Finish: Shine Features: Long Wearing LE VERNIS by CHANEL: A long-wear, protective nail polish with lasting shine designed to make vibrant colours dazzle. Long-wearing, extra-fine and ultra-shiny, each coat offers an absolutely even and lacquered result. Product code 419762980