Sentaler

Long Wide Collar Wrap Coat

$1395.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sentaler

A SENTALER Signature. The Long Wide Collar Wrap Coat exemplifies understated elegance at its best. This style is adorned with all of SENTALER’s signature design details, including an oversized collar, self-tie belt, and Signature Ribbed Detail on cuffs. A stretch stain lining and dramatic back vent amplifies the swingy silhouette and ensure a fluid, feminine fit.