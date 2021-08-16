Superdry

Long Sleeved Essential Lightweight Jacket

£41.25 £37.50

Superdry women's Long Sleeved Essential Lightweight Jacket. Stay dry this season with a lightweight Jacket from Superdry. Featuring drawstring adjustable hood with mesh lining, popper and zip fastening, two pockets, bungee cord adjustable hem, and popper fastened adjustable cuffs. Finished with a Superdry logo patch on one sleeve and a Superdry logo tab on the seam. This item is brand new and in perfect condition. Please be aware that most items with printed logos are intentionally cracked for a vintage effect.