Romwe

Long Sleeve Tie Back Dress

$25.99

Buy Now Review It

ROMWE Women's Solid Tie Back Lantern Sleeve Pleated Dress Description: Details: Pocket, Shirred, Button Front Dresses Length: Midi Fabric: Fabric has no stretch Composition: 100% Polyester Neckline: Spaghetti Strap Pattern Type: Plain Season: Summer Silhouette: Fit and Flare Sleeve Length: Sleeveless Style: Casual Type: Cami Waist Line: High Waist Material: Polyester Size Chart: Pls allows 1-3cm measured error, better refer to our sizing guide below for accuracy before ordering. S:Bust:27.0 - 47.0", Waist Size:30.0 - 45.0", Length:41.75" M:Bust:28.5 - 49.0", Waist Size:31.5 - 46.5", Length:42.5" L:Bust:30.75 - 51.0", Waist Size:34.0 - 49.0", Length:43.5" XL:Bust:33.0 - 53.5", Waist Size:36.0 - 51.0", Length:44"