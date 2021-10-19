Dokotoo

Long Sleeve Solid Fuzzy Fleece

$46.99 $37.98

95% Polyester, 5% Spandex Package Contents: 1 X Piece A fleece fluffy jacket coat featuring open-front silhouette cut in an oversized, loose fit with a hoodies, long sleeves and pockets at the sides. This Plain Fleece Fluffy Open Front Cardigans Coats Jackets is Made of High Quality & Skin Friendly Material, Definitely Comfortable & Warm. It’s suitable for Spring, Autumn and Winter. Casual Style,Fit For Date,Dinner,Juniors,Work,Sports,Daily,Home,School And Travel.It will be perfect for your fave pair of casual jeans or even some rich colored fall skinnies! It's made from super-soft and cozy fuzzy fleece.This is a open front, sweater-like jacket. It's designed to be that perfect cozy layer under other coats and jackets. The lightweight sherpa fuzzy fabric is cozy and textural. Wash Recommended With Cold Water/Do Not Bleach/Hang Or Line Dry/Wash with like colours,that will increase the durability of your clothes.