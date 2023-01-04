Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
By Anthropologie
Long-sleeve Shirt Dress
$148.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
More from By Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Faux Fur Cape
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Cozy Fringe Scarf
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Set Of Three Birthstone Hoop Earrings
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Monogram Crescent Pouch
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted