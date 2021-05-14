ALEXIS x Target

Long Sleeve Rope Belt Tiered Dress

$40.00

Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'7" Long-sleeve mini dress with abstract twill print makes for a statement look Keyhole and button closure at back neckline lends a polished finish Cotton braided belt with knotted ends provides extra texture and shaping Flirty ruffled hem and voluminous sleeves amp up the chic silhouette Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 33% Recycled Polyester, 67% Polyester Garment Length: Mini Fit: Standard Fit Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Back Collar Button Neckline: Crew Total Garment Length: 35.5 Inches Garment Details: Waist Tie Belt Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Puff Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81899225 UPC: 191904263858 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-1828 Origin: Imported Description A stunning green color and artfully crafted print make the Long-Sleeve Rope Belt Tiered Dress from ALEXIS for Target a fresh pick for your wardrobe. This delightful dress is detailed with an abstract twill print in green hues inspired by Alexis' world travels. The mini dress is cut in a flowy silhouette with a playful tiered hem lending lovely movement, complete with voluminous sleeves amping up the statement style. A textural element comes in the form of a cotton braided belt with knotted ends, also contributing to a figure-flattering look, and a keyhole button-back closure puts a pretty, polished finish. Envisioning a world of endless romance, Alexis Barbara Isaias aims to infuse all of her ALEXIS designs with femininity, sophistication and timeless elegance. Alexis’ Cuban roots and world travels bring striking prints, alluring colors and dreamy silhouettes to Target in this limited-edition dress collection. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.