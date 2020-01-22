Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Lark & Ro
Long Sleeve Flared Sweater Dress
$49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
A lightly ruffled hem and round neckline highlight this charming long-sleeve sweater dress.
Need a few alternatives?
Iom
Bodycon Turtleneck Maxi Dress
$19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Giles
Balloon Sleeve Organza Gown
C$10230.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Molly Goddard
Griffith Shirred Tulle Dress
C$2290.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Halpern
Bustier Draped Duchess Satin Mini Dress
C$2855.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
More from Lark & Ro
Lark & Ro
Mock Neck Striped Cashmere Sweater
$79.00
$51.35
from
Amazon
BUY
Lark & Ro
Ponte Stirrup Legging
$24.03
$20.30
from
Amazon
BUY
Lark & Ro
Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
$23.01
from
Amazon
BUY
Lark & Ro
Ponte Stirrup Legging
C$29.00
C$20.30
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Dresses
Iom
Bodycon Turtleneck Maxi Dress
$19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Giles
Balloon Sleeve Organza Gown
C$10230.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Molly Goddard
Griffith Shirred Tulle Dress
C$2290.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Halpern
Bustier Draped Duchess Satin Mini Dress
C$2855.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted