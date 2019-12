Marques’Almeida

Long Sleeve Dress

$830.00

Buy Now Review It

At MARQUES'ALMEIDA

Fabric: Mid-weight, non-stretch weave with sequins Back slit Maxi length Crew neck Long sleeves Hidden zip at back Shell: 100% polyester Lined Lining: 97% polyester/3% spandex Hand wash Made in Portugal Style #MARQU30217