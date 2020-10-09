Lionstill

Long Sleeve Casual Tie Waist Sweater Dress

$25.99 $18.39

Pull On closure This simple plain go to dress is made of 65% Polyester and 35% Rayon. The fabric has a sort of box weave pattern to it that adds a bit of dimension and texture, very nice mid to heavyweight that holds its shape and is soft, the texture helps make the dress not see through. It will be a good casual dress to have for the fall, a comfortable dress that can be worn in winter and autumn. You also can really wear it year round. This dress is perfect! It fits like a glove and the tie at the waist pays you decide/adjust the fit. The tie is good for showing off your shape and covers any stomach you don’t want peeking out of a tighter dress. It’s snug but in a perfect way. Nice thick material and can be dressed up or down. It is exactly as pictured on the model. It's a looser fit . The wrap around gives it a unique touch. The dress can be worn casually, or can be dressed up more as well.Super cute sexy and chic. Perfect for either a date night, office, or even just a family get together. It goes great with tights,booties or leggings and it looks great with knee high boots. Dress it up with a necklace or a scarf and it is very classy. US SIZE:XS(US2-4),S(US4-6),M(US8-10),L(US12-14),XL(US 16-18),2XL（20-22）3XL(24-).Many solid color dresses available for your choice. Add to your wish list, we will update new color。 SHOPPING TIPS:We will be happy to ask you about your service ! comfortably constructed & backed by a 30 day ‘love it or your money back . Either you LOVE the product or you are entitled to a full refund.