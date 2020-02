COS

Long Linen Silk Dresses

$190.00

Buy Now Review It

At COS

A modern everyday design. Crafted with asymmetric details at the puff sleeves, this dress is a casual classic to reach for season after season. - A-line shape - Crinkled texture - Mid-calf length - Discreet zip fastening at the back - Hidden side pockets 80% Linen, 20% Mulberry silk / Machine washable Back length of size 6 is 44½" / Model is 5'10" tall and wearing a size 6