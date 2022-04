LesDebutantes

Long Black Opera Leather Gloves

$51.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

- Exclusive vintage inspired leather gloves. - Made to order, by hand. - Soft mid-weight sheep leather (0.6-0.7 mm) smooth grain with natural wrinkles. - Length: 50 cms - 60 cms - Fabric lining. Measure your hand and arm circumference according to the diagram attached and check your measurements against the chart to establish your size.