Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Mango
Long Asymmetric Dress
£69.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Mango
Straight design. Asymmetric design. Satin. Textured fabric. Asymmetric sleeves. Decorative frills on the side. Side slit. Party collection.
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
Skinny Overalls
$148.00
$87.50
from
Madewell
BUY
Carhartt
Bib Overalls
$187.06
$112.49
from
Amazon
BUY
William Vintage
Oscar De La Renta Sequinned Plumetis Jumpsuit
C$4040.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
William Vintage
Courrèges Ribbed Wool Jumpsuit
C$4950.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
More from Mango
Mango
Animal Print Sweater
$69.99
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Sequins Fringed Dress
$199.99
$149.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Checked Structured Coat
$169.99
$129.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Oversized Faux Leather Shopper
£39.99
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Pants
Le Fou Wilfred
Moonwalk Pant
C$168.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Tibi
Tablier Faux Leather-trimmed Woven Pants
$425.00
$255.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Anthropologie
Camille Pleated Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Theory
Crepe Satin Clean Wide Leg Pant
$455.00
from
Theory
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted