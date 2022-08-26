Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Bleach London
London Hair Elixir
£5.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Need a few alternatives?
Noughty
Frizz Magic Serum
BUY
£8.99
FeelUnique
John Frieda
Frizz Ease All-in-1 Lightweight Serum
BUY
£7.99
Boots
Bleach London
London Hair Elixir
BUY
£5.00
Boots
The Hair Boss
Blonde Brightener Detox Spray
BUY
£9.99
Superdrug
More from Bleach London
Bleach London
Reincarnation Mask
BUY
£7.00
Boots
Bleach London
Reincarnation Mask
BUY
$15.00
ASOS
Bleach London
Pearlescent Shampoo
BUY
£6.25
Boots
Bleach London
Bleach London Reincarnation Mask
BUY
$14.00
Amazon
More from Hair Care
L'Oréal
Elvive Dream Lengths Sleek Serum
BUY
£7.99
Superdrug
Noughty
Frizz Magic Serum
BUY
£8.99
FeelUnique
John Frieda
Frizz Ease All-in-1 Lightweight Serum
BUY
£7.99
Boots
Bleach London
London Hair Elixir
BUY
£5.00
Boots
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted