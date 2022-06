Telfar

Logo-print T-shirt

$106.00 $85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

The Details Telfar logo-print short-sleeved T-shirt Highlights pale grey cotton-blend logo print to the front round neck short sleeves straight hem Imported Composition Cotton 60%, Polyester 40% washing instructions Machine Wash Brand style ID: 10022844A02 Wearing The model is 5 ft 10 in wearing size M